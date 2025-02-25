BASKETBALL: Dexter Eliminates Saline in District Tournament

Saline and Dexter tipped off in the district tournament at Dexter High School last night, with the Hornets needing a better effort than in the previous two losses to the Dreadnaughts.

But a Hornets team so young that it didn't have a single single for senior saw it go the other way. Dexter came out playing physical defense and jumped to leads of 9-2 and 20-4 - and that was it for the Saline varsity boys' basketball season.

Dexter won 60-38.

Brady Costigan scored early in the first quarter for Saline. Chris Cotuna had a bucket late in the first quarter.

Up 12-4 after one, Dexter scored the first eight points of the second quarter to end any doubt. Costigan scored a basket and went 1-for-2 from the stripe in the second quarter. Chris Ignacio scored a basket at the buzzer.

Saline was down 25-9 at halftime.

The offense started rolling for the Hornets in the second half, but it also didn't slow for Dexter. Cotuna scored for the Hornets. Leo Sotiropoulos and Noah Kronberg scored back-to-back threes and then Sotiropoulos went 2-for-2 from the line to keep Saline within 15.

After a couple of points from the line from Lucas Fidh, Gabe Iadipaolo put back a board. Saline was down 41-23 after 3.

Saline couldn't cut the lead, but they continued to battle, holding formations against bigger players, blocking shots and winning battles for rebounds.

In the fourth, Costigan went 2-for-2 from the stripe. Kronberg made a basket and then went 4-for-4 from the stripe. Cotuna finished well, hitting a three and driving to the hoop for two more baskets in the fourth.

Cotuna scored 11 to lead the Hornets. Costigan (7), Kronberg (9), Sotiropolous (5), Iadipaolo (2), Ignacio (2) and Fidh (2) also scored for the Hornets.

More News from Saline