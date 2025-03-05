Saline MI
Lampman's Career to be Celebrated April 11

Retiring Director of Bands Nathaniel Lampman will be honored during celebrations April 11.

From 5-7 p.m., families currently involved in the program are invited to the Saline High School Commons. From 7 -9 p.m., alumni are invited.

Desserts will be provided.

