3-05-2025 12:37pm
Lampman's Career to be Celebrated April 11
Retiring Director of Bands Nathaniel Lampman will be honored during celebrations April 11.
From 5-7 p.m., families currently involved in the program are invited to the Saline High School Commons. From 7 -9 p.m., alumni are invited.
Desserts will be provided.
