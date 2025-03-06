BASKETBALL: Roehm's Big 4th Quarter Leads Saline Past Pioneer in District Semifinal

Keira Roehm scored 13 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as Saline defeated Pioneer, 44-37, to open district play Wednesday at Pioneer High School.

Saline will face Dexter in the District final Friday at Pioneer. The game begins at 6 p.m.

Saline led throughout the first half but the Pioneers, down 23-12 in the third quarter, began climbing back into the contest, taking the lead when the Pioneers went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line after a foul at the buzzer. The Pioneers opened the fourth with a steal and bucket and led 31-27.

Saline took over from there.

Kadyn Maida's basket got Saline within two. Pioneer replied with a basket to take a 33-29 advantage.

Then it was the Keira Roehm show. First she stepped into a pass from Maida and hit a three pointer.

A moment later, Roehm's three attempt was rebounded by Alya Stager, who bumped it outside to Abby Roth, who sent it to Roehm -who was on target this time.

Saline led 35-33 and never would relinquish the lead.

Halle Powell made a contested jumpshot and then Roehm made a layup of her own as Saline led 39-33.

Pioneer got two points back but Roehm stepped up to the line and hit four straight free throws.

"Keira had ice in her veins in the 4th quarter. Her 13 points in the 4th were huge. Two big 3s and 5/6 from the free throw line helped us solidify the win. That was a sign of a true veteran player. She was ready for the moment when the game was on the line," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said after the game.

It was a defensive struggle from the get go.

Saline went up 6-0 on a free throw by Ayla Stager, a coast-to-coast layup by Powell and a three by Myla Talladay. Saline ked 8-3 after Maida's layup to end the quarter.

After a Pioneer basket to open the second quarter, Roehm made two layups and a three for a 15-5 lead.

Saline led 19-10 at the end of the first half after baskets by Powell and Roehm.

Powell and Roehm opened the third quarter wth baskets to give Saline a 23-12 lead before Pioneer began its climb back into the contest.

Saline improved to 18-5 overall.

"Really proud of the grit and fight back we showed. Pioneer gave us all they had and I thought our response in the fourth quarter was a sign of mental toughness," coach Roehm said after the game. "The greatest thing about district wins is that we get to practice tomorrow! Gratitude for every moment we have together."

Coach Roehm also called attention to the defensive work of Ayla Stager.

"She was incredible tonight," Roehm said,

