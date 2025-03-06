Jazz in the Park Seeking Sponsors

The Saline Arts and Culture Committee presents Jazz in the Park for July 19 at Mill Pond Park.

The committee is seeking sponsors for the annual free event.

Here are the sponsor levels:

Jazz Maestros ($500 or more): Your name will be announced from the stage, your logo featured on our social media content, a sign displayed in front of the stage, and a table provided at the event for distributing your marketing materials.

Jazz Enthusiasts ($250–$499): Your logo will be included in our social media marketing content, and your name announced from the stage.

Jazz Fans ($100–$249): Your name will be announced from the stage.

If you are interested in sponsoring this year's Jazz in the Park festival, please contact Diana Morning at 734-717-3872 or Sarah Massey at smassey@cityofsaline.org for more information.

More News from Saline