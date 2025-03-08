BASKETBALL: Dexter Defeats Saline to End Hornets' Basketball Season

Dexter's 18-point third quarter put an end to Saline's challenge in the MHSAA Division 1 District Championship game at Pioneer.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/581319501575274 -->

Dexter won, 49-36, to advance to the regional semifinal against Belleville, the state's top rated team. Addison Chase scored 16 points to lead Dexter. Addison Wyle scored 14 and Alena Blumberg scored 12.

FULL PHOTO GALLERY

Keira Roehm scored 15 points to lead the Hornets. Kadyn Maida scored 10 and Halle Powell scored nine. Ayla Stager scored the Hornets' other basket.

Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said the game was another example of her girls' resiliency.

"I love them. I'm so proud of how we competed today. They shot the lights out in the third and we made some mistakes, but we never quit. Down 20, in the fourth, we could have stopped," Roehm said. "It's been one of the most resilient teams I've had. We've had injury after injury, sickness after sickness. Tonight, Keira, Kadyn and myself are so sick. What Keira and Kadyn did tonight was heroic."

Saline called attention to the team's 18-6 record.

"We had girls in new roles all season and nobody ever stopped and said, 'maybe we're just not good enough.' These girls won 18 games - 18 wins is a lot of wins. That's a great season," Roehm said. "To be honest, we're winning the game of life right now. It's not really about the wins and losses but the lessons you learn. These girls have learned that if you build relationships and love each other and stick to it through adversity, you can do magic things. That's what this team has been for me and that is how I'll always remember them."

More News from Saline