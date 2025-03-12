3-12-2025 11:33pm
AGENDA: Eventful Meeting at Saline City Hall Monday
Saline City Council will discuss the Saline River Dam, funding for the fire department, a special use for a church/cafe, and more when it meets on Monday.
The agenda packet is attached.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
