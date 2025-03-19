Korean War Army Vet John Dooley, a True Irishmen, was Superintendent of Mackinac Island Public School

A true Irishman, John Joseph Dooley, Jr, age 93, of Saline, MI passed away peacefully in the early morning of Monday, March 17, 2025 (St. Patrick’s Day).

He was born January 11, 1932, to John J. Dooley and Clara (Yakes) Dooley, and was the oldest of four boys.

John graduated from Armada High School, class of 1949. He was drafted and saw active duty in the United States Army during the Korean War aiming a Howitzer gun in combat. Upon returning from the Army, he received his Bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, his Master’s degree from the University of Detroit, and his PhD from the University of Michigan.

He had a career in education where he started as a teacher and coach and ended up as a school administrator, including being Superintendent of the Mackinac Island Public School.

On June 20, 1959 he married Marguerite (Maggie) Muneio and she survives. Together they had four boys; Mark of Cambridge, WI, Daniel of Saline, David (Mary) of Troy, MI, and Gary (Rachel) (both deceased). Other survivors include four grandchildren, Kyle Dooley of Ann Arbor, Julia Dooley of Los Angeles, CA, Amanda (Evan) Offerle of Grand Rapids, MI, and Matt Dooley of Troy, MI.

John was preceded in death by his parents John “Jack” Sr. and Clara, three brothers Jim, Tom and Mike, son Gary and daughter-in-law Rachel.

Among his many interests, John enjoyed traveling, golf, gardening, watching sports (Tigers, Pistons, Lions, and UofM sports), writing, and swing dancing with Maggie. The entire family’s affection for golf came from him, even though they are still trying to overcome his “just swing hard, you’ll learn how to straighten it out later” instruction. In retirement, John and Maggie spent their winters RV’ing throughout the southern part of the country returning to their Michigan home in time to get his garden started.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Sunday, March 23, 2025 between the hours of 1:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Sharing of memories and stories will take place at 3:15 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to Arbor Hospice https://arborhospice.org/donate/, or to The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's https://www.kirkgibsonfoundation.org/ To leave a memory you have of John, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

