Dr. Louis D'Alecy, DMD, was Assistant Professor at UofM, Built a Log Cabin and Rebuilt a '68 Firebird Engine

Dr. Louis G. D’Alecy DMD, PhD 83 years old of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 with his family by his side.

He grew up on Staten Island, New York as part of the D’Alecy Family which included his parents Dr. Anthony DMD and Vera, two older sisters Vera and Toni Ann, and younger sister Rita.

He met his bride Susan Klee on Staten Island. After marrying on August 8, 1964, they started a family while earning his Doctor of Medical Dentistry from New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry and then venturing forth to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Physiology from University Pennsylvania Medical School. Their first child Anthony Peter was born on Staten Island, then Stephen Louis was born in Philadelphia, and finally Louis Matthew in Seattle.

After traveling cross country in their ’68 Rambler American station wagon from Staten Island, NY to Seattle Washington, he accepted an Assistant Professorship from the University of Michigan Physiology Department in 1973. His research and teaching tenure spanned over 50-years. His interests outside the University were driven by supporting his family’s interests from real estate, building a log home, rebuilding 400 cubic inch engine from 1968 Firebird, to ensuring there was a college fund for each grandchild.

His legacy lives on through his family which includes his three sons and daughters-in-law (Sue, Christine, Marjorie), and 5 grandchildren (Samantha, Joseph, Heather, Megan and Isabella), students / colleagues from his time as a Professor of Physiology at the University of Michigan, and his friends.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Keystone Church in Saline. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Mike Wiencek officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, https://www.lbda.org/donate/, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 https://www.stjude.org/give.html. To leave a memory you have of Louis, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

