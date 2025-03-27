Health Wise: Understanding Burnout - It's Not Just in Your Head

We've all had those days – your morning alarm feels like an enemy, coffee barely makes a dent in the fog, and the thought of your to-do list makes you want to crawl back under the covers. When someone is burned out, life may seem like “Groundhog Day” in all the worst ways. Burnout is not uncommon this time of year. Deadlines, performances, reviews, and exams are all looming. Plus, the sun is starting to invite us outside for a change of pace. Burnout is not just feeling extra busy. It has significant physical and emotional manifestations. Once we can understand and identify Burnout, we can take steps to recovery.

Burnout takes a toll on our minds in ways that can change our views of self or think, “what’s wrong with my brain lately?” Here are some common issues people experience when burned out:

Emotional exhaustion: Feeling completely drained at the end of each day, struggling to find excitement for activities you once enjoyed, or emotional numbness - even when interacting with loved ones.

Mental fog: Difficulty concentrating on simple tasks, forgetting important commitments, or reading the same paragraph multiple times without absorbing the information.

Increased cynicism: Catching yourself thinking, "what's the point?" or “Nothing I do matters anyway,” despite knowing your relationships and personal goals are important to you.

Heightened irritability: Snapping at minor inconveniences like a slow internet connection or waiting in line at the grocery store.

Diminished sense of accomplishment: Completing tasks but feeling no satisfaction, or constantly feeling like you're falling behind despite working harder than ever.

Our bodies can give us stress signals as well. Instead of viewing them as an inconvenience, this can be a warning that it’s time to slow down.

Sleep disruption: Lying awake with racing thoughts despite physical exhaustion, or waking up feeling unrestored, early-morning wake-ups where you can’t fall back asleep, or all of the above!

Tension-related pain: Persistent headaches, jaw pain from unconscious clenching, or tight shoulders that never seem to fully relax.

Digestive issues: Stomach upset that worsens during stressful periods, changes in appetite (either dramatically increased or decreased), or comfort-eating processed foods that further impact energy levels.

Lowered immunity: Getting sick more frequently than usual, taking longer to recover from minor illness, or developing chronic low-grade symptoms like achy muscles, sore throat, or sinus issues.

Energy crashes: Experiencing sudden drops in energy that feel impossible to push through, needing caffeine to maintain basic functioning, or feeling physically heavy and weighed down.

Once someone experiences Burnout symptoms, it’s like a domino effect - more can follow unless something is done to disrupt the pattern. Some tricks and tips to break the cycle include:

A “5-Minute Reset” like practicing deep breathing while listening to a calming playlist or venturing outside on your lunch break,

Setting boundaries with technology to give your mind some distance from constant notifications, requests, and reminders.

Incorporating just one enjoyable activity into your daily routine, like a phone call with a friend, a jam session in your car, or playtime with a pet.

Last but not least, consider what may have contributed to your burnout in the first place. Do you need to change your schedule or workload? Take a break? Say “no” more often? Maybe! Consider the energy you may gain back from more self-compassionate habits. It’s possible that self-care is a worthy investment! If you’re stuck or stumped about how to break the cycle of Burnout, do not hesitate to seek help from a professional therapist. It’s time to break free from the cycle so you can truly enjoy the benefits of your hard work!

Guest Author: Carolyn Robbins, LMSW

