Water Resources Announces 2025 Saturday Household Hazardous Waste Collection Dates

Washtenaw County Water Resources Materials Management Division is pleased to announce the annual return of Saturday household hazardous waste (HHW) collection opportunities at the Home Toxics Center in Scio Township. County residents have access to these events, held on select Saturdays, to recycle- or dispose- of HHW in a responsible manner. HHW includes items like batteries, household cleaners, paint, mercury, automotive fluids and more. Registration is required to attend any Materials Management service, including Saturday Collections. The calendar of events and a full list of accepted items can be found at Washtenaw.org/hometoxics.

Registration for the first event-held on April 5, 2025- will open at 9am on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Following events will open 30 days before the collection.

Registration will close 1 week before the collection, or when all slots are filled.

This year, collections will be open from 9am-1pm providing an extra hour of service at each event.

Residents can register at Washtenaw.org/hometoxics.

Public Works Director Theo Eggermont said “In 2024, we served over 3,700 people just at our Saturday Collections. We were able to help properly dispose of almost 300,000 lbs. of material! This helps keep toxics out of the water and out of local landfills. We are grateful that the community supports these events, and we look forward to starting them up this season.”

Materials will only be accepted from Washtenaw County residents.

Only residential material is allowed. Material from local businesses, government agencies, non-profits, or other organizations is not accepted.

Pesticides are accepted regardless of residency or use.

Other options for Household Hazardous Waste Disposal include:

The HHW Center - Washtenaw County residents, Northville Township residents, and City of Northville residents may utilize the weekday service at this facility located on Five Mile Rd, in Salem Township. To schedule an appointment, visit Washtenaw.org/hometoxics.

County Cleanup Days – Washtenaw County residents can recycle, and dispose, of many household items including electronics, household hazardous waste, bulky waste, appliances, and scrap tires at these events. These events are held in different locations spread out around Washtenaw County. Locations and dates of these events will be announced later this spring.

