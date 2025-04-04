Saline Township Board Postpones Action on Jupiter Batter Storage Facility

The Saline Township Planning Commission postponed a decision on a special land use for a battery storage facility.

"Both my office - the township planner - and the township's engineer are recommending postponement because of the complexity of this application," said Mike Auerbach of Carlile Wortman Associates, the township's planning consultant. "We need a little more time to review it So we'll be completing those reviews between now and the next meeting."

Auerbach said he'd review comments from the Saline Area Fire Department Chief Jason Sperle, township officials and the planning commission before presenting a comprehensive review.

Jupiter Power plans to build a five-acre battery energy storage project between Schill and Dell roads on 54 acres on the north side of US-12. The 100-megawatt facility is planned for the property near the Dorset substation. Power from the grid will be stored in the batteries and used when needed.

Officials from Jupiter gave another presentation about the project. Except for a few answers to questions by concerned residents, most of the information had been given before.

Emily Alspaw, Senior Director of Development for Jupiter, provided most of the presentation.

"Jupiter Power is an independent battery energy storage developer that provides energy management and reliability services to the local electric grid," Alspaw said.

She said there are 12 Jupiter projects in operation or under construction. Jupiter is building a facility in Coldwater Township that should be in operation this summer. Nine of those operating are in Texas. There are 70 other projects in the development stage throughout the US.

Jupiter's Emily Alspaw shows the service road from US-12.

A resident of Schill Road expressed concerns about the noise the facility might cause. Jupiter development engineer Eric Engineer explained that most of the noise will be caused by fans cooling off the batteries. He said when they're running it may sound like a car fan. In addition, it was explained the topography, screening, berms and sheer distance from neighboring properties would protect neighbors from noise.

One resident asked what Jupiter planned to do with the other 49 acres. She said Jupiter is working with a farmer to see if they can lease the land for farming.

There have been fires at other facilities. Derek Post, a fire protection engineer, explained the way the facilities are designed to reduce the risk of a thermal event. Battery management systems, not unlike those that shut down a phone in high heat, protect the system. A thermal management system is a liquid coolant system that cools the batteries. There are smoke detectors, heat detectors and other systems are also employed.

Testing shows Jupiter how far apart containers must be. Over the years, the cabinets, which aren't unlike shipping containers, that hold the batteries have been separated to prevent spread.

Jupiter will work with the Saline Area Fire Department on emergency response planning.

"Jupiter will be working with the first responders here in Saline Township to make sure that they're comfortable with it, that they understand what it is and what they might actually do if they do anything," Post said.

Jupiter has a 32,000-gallon water tank planned in accordance with the township's ordinance. At the request of Fire Chief Sperle, the fire department will have access to the tank for other emergencies in the township. Jupiter also plans to donate equipment to the department.

The township elected to work with Jupiter on developing in accordance with local ordinances rather than have Jupiter develop it with the state under state rules. Alspaw explained the advantages to the local community. Later in the meeting, Township Attorney Fred Lucas asked her to reiterate those advantages.

They include:

300-foot setbacks from the road and adjacent properties instead of 50 feet from the road and 300 from other properties.

Local ordinance requires visual screening and sound barriers. No visual screening is required by the state and sound is limited only by statutory standards.

Local ordinance requires 100 percent upfront surety of the decommissioning costs vs 25 percent at the start and 100 percent at the 10th anniversary.

The township will retain local oversight and enforcement instead of the state.

The township is eligible for a $500,000 grant from EGLE.

Alspaw also talked about the additional revenue.

Over 20 years, the development is expected to generate:

$1.3 million in tax revenue for the township.

$2.8 million in taxes for the county.

$6.2 million in taxes for local schools.

