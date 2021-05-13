SOFTBALL: Saline Blasts Jackson, 20-0; Kleinschmidt Drives in 7

The power might have been out in Saline High School Wednesday afternoon. But there was no power outage on the Saline softball field.

(For more photos, click here)

Saline scored 10 runs in the first and 10 runs in the second and beat Jackson 20-0 in a game mercifully called before at the end of the top of the third inning.

In just two innings, 13 Hornets got to the plate and either had a hit, walk or scored a run.

Senior Abby Kleinschmidt led the attack, going 3-for-3 with two triples, two runs and seven RBI. Hailey Malinczak doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Clara Cherry doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice.. Annie Miloser singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Emily Sweetland walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs.

On the mound, Elaina Walker started and pitched one inning - striking out every batter she faced. Megan Guerard pitched in the second and third innings. She allowed a hit and a walk and struck out four.

Saline improved to 15-9. Saline visits Skyline for a doubleheader Friday.

Below are interviews with coach Laura Vaccaro and senior Abby Kleinschmidt.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/TheSalinePost/status/1392706003372843012 -->