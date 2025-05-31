REGIONAL CHAMPS: Saline Girls Win first Regional Lacross Title in Program History

ANN ARBOR -- For the first time in program history, the Saline girls' lacrosse team is a regional champion.

Saline defeated Farmington Hills Mercy, 13-11, in great contest at Father Gabriel Richard.

"It's amazing for them. It's their first (regional championship) in history. We've been trying to spruce up our trophy case," Saline coach Zachary Maghes said.

They said it:

"It feels so good. This is what we've been working toward all season, so to see all the work pay off, it feels so incredibly amazing." - Senior Carly Pufpaf.

"It feels so good. It feels really satisfying. This is what we've been working for, so I feel great about it." - Senior Lucy Sweeney.

"We are all so excited. And this is the first time in program history that we've made it this far, so we are all super hyped about it." - Junior Ayla Stager.

Stats:

Ayla Stager, 5 goals

Carly Pufpaf, 5 goals

Lucy Sweeney, 3 goals





The Game

The Hornets took early control against Mercy. Saline's defense thwarted the Marlins' first offensive possession and transitioned to offense. Ayla Stager circled the Marlin net, beat her defender to the net with a power move and then bested the goalie. Saline led 1-0.

Stager won the draw and Saline went on the attack. Pufpaf circled the net, got a step on her defender and scored. It was a play repeated several times during the game.

"She is our leading scorer. That's what she does. She has a great shot. She's improved so much with using her left and right hand, being deceptive and being patient and putting the ball in the back of the net," Maghes said.

Saline went up 3-0 after Sweeney scored. The Hornets could do no wrong.

But that hot start went for not. Mercy took advantage of a turnover to make it 3-1 and then scored on a penalty shot to make it 3-2. Finally, Mercy scored with two Hornets out with penalties to tie the game. After one quarter, the score was tied at 3.

In the second quarter, Mercy seemed to build on its momentum, scoring early to take a 4-3 lead. Pufpaf tied the score at four.

Mercy scored the next two goals to make it 6-4.

With just a few seconds left, Stager was granted a penalty shot. She scored a big goal to close the game to one at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, it seemed like the Hornets were stuck playing catch-up. Mercy scored, and then Pufpaf scored to make it 7-6.

Mercy scored again to make it a two-goal lead before Stager scored on a penalty shot.

Once again, Mercy scored to extend the lead to 9-7.

That's when Saline flipped the script.

Campbell Murphy passed to Sweeney, who scored to cut the deficit in half.

Saline won the faceoff, and Pufpaf, from behind the net, fed Sweeney in the slot. Sweeney's goal tied the game for the first time since the early second quarter.

Stager's speed forced another penalty and she was awarded another penalty shot. This time she fired a low shot for the goal. Saline led 10-9. It was the Hornets' first lead since the first quarter and it was a lead they never relinquished.

"We started really fast then we got a little impatient and took some bad shots," coach Maghes said. "In the second half, we were more patient and deliberate in our attack, and then we were lucky enough to beat their all-state goalie."

Pufpaf said the Hornets were determined to finish strong.

"Going into the fourth quarter, as a senior, I knew I didn't want this to be our last game. 14 other seniors can attest to that, too. We were not ending here." Pufpaf said.

In the fourth, Pufpaf scored again, circling the goal and shooting with a defender in her face. Saline led 11-9.

The Hornets surved a dangerous Mercy possession but turned the ball over under a heavy forecheck and Mercy scored to make it a one-goal game.

Pufpaf scored again, bringing the ball out front and shooting. Saline 12-10.

After a long Saline possession with no goals, Mercy finally got the ball back and then scored to cut the lead to 1 with 5:26 to play.

Stager won another faceoff and in the ensuing possession, Stager scored again to make it 13-11.

Maghes was asked to describe his team's personality.

"They are together. They are for each other. They support each other. There's no drama. They support each other. They love each other," Maghes said.

Saline (18-3-1) plays Detroit Country Day at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Fenton High School. Country Day has a 15-1-0 record.

The winner of that game will play either Haslett (12-6-0) or Grand Rapids Catholic Central (15-5-0) in the state final on June 7.

