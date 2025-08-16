Longtime Saline resident and First United Methodist Church Member Margaret Gunnesch was a "Source of Light"

Margaret “Peggy” Susan Gunnesch, nee Hill, passed away on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at the age of 89. Peggy was born on October 26, 1935 in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of Donald and Helen Majorie (Ryder) Hill. In December of 1966 she married Otto E. Gunnesch, and he preceded her in death in 1987.

Saline, Michigan had been her home since August of 1967 until she moved to Ann Arbor in 2019. Peggy was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Saline since 1969. She was a member of the Handbell Choir since its inception, worked on the Church newsletter, subbing in when the secretary was either sick or on vacation, and served on many different committees. In addition, Peggy helped in the kitchen when help was needed for funeral luncheons and furnished food of her own for the lunches too. She was also a long-time member of the Elderwise Program (Life-Long Learning) who met in the Vineyard Church on Packard Road.

Survivors include her children Andrew F. (Stephanie) Gunnesch of New York and Wilma J. Gunnesch of Ann Arbor, her older brother Jack (Judy) Hill of Missouri, and various nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her older brother Richard A. Hill in 2004, and her younger brother James F. Hill in 2022.

Peggy was a source of light who loved life; she shared her joy with everyone she met and left a lasting impact on many people's lives. Her bright smile and infectious laugh lifted spirits wherever she went. Peggy will be missed by everyone.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 26th, 2025 at the First United Methodist Church of Saline from 11:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. Pastor Amy Triebwasser will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the Church, following the service. Inurnment will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to First United Methodist Church Saline, Memo Line: Music Department, or to First United Methodist Church Saline, Memo Line: Bell Choir, and envelopes will be available at the service. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting https://www.fumc-saline.org/live-stream/ To leave a memory you have of Peggy, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

