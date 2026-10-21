FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Opens Playoffs with 8-0 Victory

The Saline varsity field hockey team defeated Brighton, 8-0, to open the MHSAA playoffs Tuesday at Hornet Stadium.

Emily Sontag's goal in the fourth quarter ended the game on the mercy rule.

Elle Pufpaff scored four goals, and Ella Arvai and Emily Sontag each scored twice in the win. Injured goalie Kaylee Mitzel returned to action and split the shutout with Jett Fager.

The scene shifts to Northville Thursday, where the Hornets will play Huron in the Regional Final. The winner plays Greenhills or Wixom St. Catherine in the regional final Oct. 26.

The playoffs are headed for a climax Oct. 28 (semifinal) at Canton and Oct. 31 (championship) at MSU's Ralph Your Stadium.

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