Good news for local drivers who frequent US-12 west of town. Work between Willow and Case roads is expected to finish by Dec. 1

Below is the abbreviated work schedule for Nov. 30 - Dec. 6.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Augusta Intersection of Willis Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd Lane closure Oct. 7 - Nov. 20 (extended) Augusta, Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Willis Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Mar. 16 - early Dec. (extended) Saline Michigan Ave (US-12) between Willow Rd and Case Rd Shoulder closure Oct. 1 - Dec. 1 Scio Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Huron River Dr Intermittent lane closures/Bridge closure Dec. 7 - 19 Sharon Sharon Valley Rd Bridge between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd Bridge closure Oct. 5 - Oct. 2027 Superior Propsect Rd at Geddes Rd Lane closure Oct. 20 - Dec. 4

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