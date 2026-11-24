11-24-2026 10:20pm
Washtenaw Road Schedule: Work Completing on US-12
Good news for local drivers who frequent US-12 west of town. Work between Willow and Case roads is expected to finish by Dec. 1
Below is the abbreviated work schedule for Nov. 30 - Dec. 6.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Intersection of Willis Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd
|Lane closure
|Oct. 7 - Nov. 20 (extended)
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Willis Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Mar. 16 - early Dec. (extended)
|Saline
|Michigan Ave (US-12) between Willow Rd and Case Rd
|Shoulder closure
|Oct. 1 - Dec. 1
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Miller Rd and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane closures/Bridge closure
|Dec. 7 - 19
|Sharon
|Sharon Valley Rd Bridge between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd
|Bridge closure
|Oct. 5 - Oct. 2027
|Superior
|Propsect Rd at Geddes Rd
|Lane closure
|Oct. 20 - Dec. 4
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