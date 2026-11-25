Washtenaw County would receive $300,000 when a proposed solar farm in Saline Township first sends electricity to the grid, according to The Sun Times News. County commissioners approved the agreement Oct. 21, and Washtenaw Solar Energy LLC, an Invenergy affiliate, filed the signed agreement with the Michigan Public Service Commission on Nov. 16. The payment is set at $2,000 per megawatt for the proposed 150-megawatt project. Beth Gibbons, director of the county's Resiliency Office, said the county hopes the money can support energy efficiency in rural communities.

Saline Township would receive a separate $300,000 payment under an agreement it signed in 2025. In July, township officials voted 3-0 to reject a proposed settlement in the state siting case after residents raised concerns about wells, drainage, construction traffic and complaint handling. Invenergy told The Sun Times News the 2025 agreement remains in effect. The developer also committed to sharing final plans and permits with the county, holding a preconstruction meeting with county and township officials, and removing the steel piles that support the panels when the project ends.

The Michigan Public Service Commission is still reviewing the project. If approved, Invenergy aims to begin commercial operations by the end of 2028. An Invenergy economic analysis projects about $25 million in tax revenue over 30 years, including about $6.1 million for Saline Area Schools from 2028 through 2057. Read the full story at The Sun Times News.

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