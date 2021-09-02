Saline MI
9-02-2021 9:50am

Daddy Daughter Dance - Under the Lights

  • Friday, October 8, 6-7:30 pm
  • Saline High School Football Stadium
  • DJ and dancing, photos, refreshments, goodie bags!

Registration Link 

