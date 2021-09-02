Skip to main content
Saline
68° and clear
Saline
Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
Milan
Saline MI
9-02-2021 9:50am
Daddy Daughter Dance - Under the Lights
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Image
Friday, October 8, 6-7:30 pm
Saline High School Football Stadium
DJ and dancing, photos, refreshments, goodie bags!
Registration Link
Replies
More from Saline
Saline
Fri. Sep 3 2021
SOCCER: Saline Defeats Skyline, 2-1, and Stays Unbeaten in the SEC Red
Saline's varsity boys' soccer team defeated Skyline, 2-1, to improve to 3-0-1 in the SEC Red.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Fri. Sep 3 2021
CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Girls Place 5 in Top 15 Hornet Early Bird Invite
If they were keeping score, Saline's girls would have been first by a mile.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Fri. Sep 3 2021
Saline Community Fair Fun Continues
A variety of activities are planned for Friday and Saturday at the 85th Saline Community Fair.
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
Saline Weather
Friday September 3
Mostly cloudy throughout the day.
High:
76°
Low:
49°
Wind:
4 mph E
Chance of precipitation:
0%
Saline
Thu. Sep 2 2021
Daddy Daughter Dance - Under the Lights
We invite you to a night under the lights at the Daddy Daughter Dance!
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Saline
Thu. Sep 2 2021
Saline Community Fair Ambassadors Announced
Saline Fair Ambassadors announced at the fair.
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
1
Saline
Thu. Sep 2 2021
Saline Chamber Announces People's Choice Winners
Baker's Nook and Dan's Downtown Tavern were "double winners" in the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce "People's Choice" poll.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Thu. Sep 2 2021
Join in the Fun at the Saline Community Fair
It is Children's Day at the Saline Community Fair. Don't miss out on the fun.
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
1
Saline
Wed. Sep 1 2021
SOCCER: Saline Plays Best Game of the Young Season in 6-0 Victory Over Monroe
Christian Rossi and Jackson Ford scored two goals each as Saline bested Monroe, 6-0, Tuesday at Hornet Stadium.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
1
Saline
Wed. Sep 1 2021
Saline Community Fair Officially Opens Wednesday
The Saline Community Fair officially opens today, with the Saline Schools Day.
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
Nancy Thelen
Contributor
Saline
Wed. Sep 1 2021
TENNIS: Saline Swats Dexter Down, 7-1
Saline defeated Dexter, 7-1, in varsity boys tennis action Tuesday.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Tue. Aug 31 2021
Saline Police Arrest Man After Domestic Violence Incident
A 60-year-old Saline man was arrested Monday and charged after a domestic incident on the 200 block of Nichols Drive.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Saline
Tue. Aug 31 2021
GOLF: Celso and the Hornets Pick Up 2 More Wins, Now 5-0 in the SEC
The Saline varsity girls golf team is now 5-0 in the SEC after picking up two victories Monday at Brookside Golf Course.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
