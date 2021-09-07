Health Wise: Identifying and Empowering ASD

As the school year approaches, and our kids get ready to head back to school, we want to bring some attention back to neuro-diverse populations – especially our young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Over the summer, we spent some time highlighting a condition that affects so many of our community - Autism Spectrum Disorder. We wanted to bring focus to Autistic individuals, discuss the signs to look for, and the importance of early detection of ASD.

When it comes to Autism in particular, as opposed to some other psychological conditions, early detection can be highly impactful. It can open individuals up to receiving free services, qualifying for unique school and home accommodations, and being able to access appropriate treatments/therapies sooner, leading to better life outcomes.

We also took a more positive approach to talking about ASD by highlighting the unique strengths and awesome qualities of autistic individuals. It’s so important to focus on the strengths of these individuals and to celebrate neuro-diversity!

Let’s get into the back-to-school spirit by focusing not only on the special needs of children with various conditions, but also working hard to see and highlight their strengths and positives!