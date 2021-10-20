Still Waters Counseling Expands Services by Welcoming Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner

Still Waters Counseling is pleased to announce the addition of Irene G. Voss, MSN, PMHNP-BC to their staff. Irene is a board certified Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with over 21 years of nursing experience. Welcoming Irene to the staff means that Still Waters can now offer medication consultations to help treat mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, bipolar etc.

Irene completed her Master of Science in Nursing degree at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Irene also completed a grant funded training program that places special emphasis on integrative approaches to behavioral health and cultural sensitivity training. Her experience includes psychiatric, chemical dependency, emergency, and trauma work.

Irene uses a holistic, patient-centered model to determine which pharmacological, biological, and complementary interventions and clinical skills to incorporate into care. She empowers clients along the way with information about all of their treatment options (including no pharmacological treatment).

Ms. Voss will be available to see children, adolescents, and adults. In addition to her own experiences with these populations, Irene will be working in collaboration with Dr. Robert Lagrou, who is Board certified in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry as well as General Psychiatry.

Irene will be seeing existing and prior Still Waters clients, as well as welcoming clients new to the practice. Please call 734-944-3446 if you are interested in meeting with Irene.