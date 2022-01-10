Susan Campbell, Wife and Mother, Worked at the University of Michigan

Susan Kay Campbell 58, of Saline, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 6, 2022, with her husband by her side.

Susan was born March 14, 1963, to the late Herbert J. Reese and Loretta J. Reese. On July 12, 1986, she married Kenneth F. Campbell. Susan is survived by her loving husband and son, Nicholas S. Campbell of Ferndale. She is also survived by siblings Brenda Apsitis, Roger Reese and Lori Ivan and many nieces and nephews, and preceded in death by Herbert J. Reese, Loretta J. Reese and Robyn A. Campbell.

She worked at the University of Michigan for many years before she became a stay-at-home wife and mother. Susan enjoyed many things in life and will always be remembered for her love of discovery, whether it was gemstones in the Appalachia or shells on the beach. She enjoyed traveling to warmer climates and attending concerts with her sisters.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 between the hours of 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Saline. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline with a visitation being held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor John Babri will officiate. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home’s Facebook page. Masks will be required for both the funeral service and the visitations.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susan’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America and envelopes will be available. To leave a memory you have of Susan, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com