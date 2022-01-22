BASKETBALL: Saline Rains 3s on Monroe in 58-19 Victory

MONROE - Sophie Canen scored 25 points as Saline defeated Monroe, 58-19, to improve to 10-0.

Saline made 11 three-pointers, including eight in the second half. Canen made six three-pointers. Coach Leigh Ann Roehm talked about the play of her star senior.

"Sophie Canen took over from the perimeter, knocking down six 3s including four 3s in the second half. She really stepped up when we needed it and was a tremendous floor leader. She also played amazing defense, locking down one of Monroe's talented guards," Roehm said.

The Hornets held Monroe to just six points in the second half.

Roehm credited Kate Stemmer's all-around game.

"Kate Stemmer had a tough defensive assignment and she really did a great job on Liv Bussell. She provided energy at both ends of the floor. She knocked down 3s and really dominated on the glass with 12 rebounds. She might be the best rebounder per inch I've seen," Roehm said.

Stemmer finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Roehm was very pleased with her team's play in the second half.

"The second half I really loved how we shared the ball and worked the ball inside and out. Once we started getting into the paint both off the pass and off the dribble, the outside shots really started to open up. The entire team was selfless tonight, always making the extra one. The enthusiasm from the bench and for each other really motivated us to our big second half," Roehm said

Ella Dean scored six points and four rebounds. Anna Hesse scored five points and had seven rebounds. Beth Ann Ford scored four points and grabbed five rebounds. Kadyn Maida scored four points and had four steals. Payton Maloney scored two points, had five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Taylor Kangas had five rebounds three steals and three assists. Canen also had five rebounds.