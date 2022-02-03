Sheri McCann, Wife, Mother of 2, Worked in Pharmacy for Nearly 40 Years

Sheri Lynn McCann, 55, of Saline, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1966 in Kalamazoo, to James and Marlene Dines.

She married Terence McCann on July 22, 1989 and he survives her. She is also survived by her 2 children, Erin (Martin) Kucharek and Thomas McCann, her grandson, Noah Kucharek and her 3 siblings, Dawn (Scot) Ogden, Kelly (Joseph) Bohl, and James Dines.

She worked in a pharmacy for nearly 40 years and was a licensed pharmacist for 32 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, swimming, and vacationing by the ocean. One of her favorite past times was watching the weather channel and letting her family know when inclement weather could be on the way. She always said she wanted to experience a hurricane one day. She loved being a grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her only grandson, Noah, any chance she got.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. The family will welcome friends for a visitation on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the ASPCA and envelopes will be available at the funeral home or at https://www.aspca.org. To sign Sheri's guestbook, to leave a memory, and for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.