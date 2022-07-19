Stanley Turner, Husband and Father, Founded Turner's Nursery

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Theodore Turner. Born to parents Stanley and Margaret Turner in Gaylord, Michigan in 1935, it was only a short time until his father relocated the family to Detroit for new opportunities in 1938.

While a student at Redford High School, Stanley took a job as a flower delivery driver in 1950, a fateful position that would lead him to meet his wife and begin his future career. After graduation, Stanley wed his beloved Bernice in 1955 and started a family with their son, David, born in 1956 and Christopher, born in 1961. After their third son Matthew joined the family in 1966, Stanley and Bernice moved to Ann Arbor and founded Turner’s Nursery in 1967.

Welcoming son James in 1969, Stanley’s life was filled with love and a business that would grow into a family-run enterprise along with his four boys. Outside of work, he and his sons enjoyed hunting and fishing together and spending time as a family at the Turner family cottage in Johannesburg. He began a classic car collection and loved racing his 1966 Mustang at Milan Dragway, visiting auctions around the country with his sons, and tinkering in his garage with each car as his collection grew. Stanley and Bernice also enjoyed time with their ever-growing family on the shores of Lake Michigan and West Bay, taking time to teach their eight grandchildren the joys of boating, fishing, and relaxing in the sand.

As his sons took over the family business, Stanley was able to enjoy his retirement, joining The Nomads and visiting new cities across the United States along with extensive international travel. Highlights included taking four of his grandchildren to Alaska, making memories on glaciers and through Denali National Park, and visiting his and Bernice’s home country of Poland, where they spent time with extended family.

Through his life, Stanley made contributions to his community as a member of the Michigan Nurseryman and Landscape Association, the Michigan Greenhouse Growers and Florist Council, and most notably an active member of Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Ann Arbor and Saint Andrew the Apostle Church in Saline. He and Bernice were active contributors to causes close to their hearts including Catholic Social Services and St. Jude.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 67 years, Bernice; his sons David (Jan), Christopher (Judy), James (Joanie); grandchildren Allison (Brandon), Anne (Marcelo), Sara, Emily, James Jr., Haley, Madelyn, and Ava; great grandchildren Juliana, Luke, Leo, Theo, and Gabriela. Preceded in death by son Matthew and sister Cindy Kilpatrick.

A Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, and again at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Arbor Hospice or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church. To leave a memory you have of Stanley, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.