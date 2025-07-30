Jason Pickett Returns to Saline Basketball as Head Coach of the Saline Varsity Boys

Jason Pickett has returned to Saline basketball.

The Saline Athletic Department announced Wednesday it has hired Picket as head coach of the boys' Saline Varsity Basketball program.

Pickett has been a social worker at Saline High School for years. He was hired by Saline Area Schools in 2000.

Pickett has been involved in Saline basketball for years.

He was the head coach of the girls' Saline varsity team for 6 years in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

He was then the head coach of the junior varsity boys team in the late 2010s and early 2020s.

Away from Saline, Pickett was head coach of the boys varsity team at Farmington Hills Harrison. He spent two years coaching with and mentoring a former protege in their first head coaching role at Ypsilanti High School.

Pickett most recently spent three years as head coach of the boys basketball team at Greenhills in Ann Arbor.

Pickett is a graduate of the University of Michigan, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and Wayne State University, where he earned his Master of Social Work degree.

"Coach Pickett is excited to bring his passion and expertise back to Saline Basketball," according to a news release issued by Athletic Director Ashley Mantha.

Before coming to Saline, Pickett worked with adults at Community Mental Health in Detroit. He also worked with children and their families at Ozone House in Ann Arbor.

At Saline Area Schools, he's spent his career working with students at Saline Alternative High School, Saline High School, Saline Middle School and the Young Adult Program.

More News from Saline