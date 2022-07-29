Bileebob at Salty Summer Sounds | Electronic Music

Downtown Saline

N Ann Arbor Street | Saline, Michigan

John “Bileebob” Williams creates alluring electronic music featuring vocals, software & hardware synths, acoustic instruments, and life sounds. He has been involved with the Detroit and Midwest electronic music scene since the mid 90’s. John performed internationally in Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Scotland and Nova Scotia as a member of the Detroit Grand Pubahs and Underground Resistance. As a DJ, he blends a seamless mix of all genres, including techno and house, electro and new wave, twisting knobs and tweaking the EQ to the crowd’s anticipant delight.

He loves collaboration and occasionally performs with the mysterious Black Echo Zone. Their music is dance floor and road-trip friendly.

Explore some of his music at https://soundcloud.com/bileebob and his handmade crafts at https://www.facebook.com/williefarmscrafts/ .

This event is free.