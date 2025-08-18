Community Effort Required to Keep Water System Running

City workers and contractors are completing critical repairs to the city's major source of drinking water from the aquifer.

Well 5, which was supposed to undergo improvements upon the completion of Well 7, has failed.

All residents and businesses within the city have been asked to reduce water consumption.

Repairing Well 5 is necessary to ensure the water system continues to meet essential household and community needs, according to the city.

Acting City Manager Elle Cole said that Well 5 and Well 3 generally produce more than enough water for the city.

"We need about 1.3-1.4 million gallons a day," Cole said. "Right now, we are using wells 2, 3 and 6 for 1 million gallons a day. So we have a shortfall of .3 to .4 million each day."

And that's why the city has called for a reduction in water consumption.

According to the city, until Well 5 is online:

Please refrain from all irrigation and lawn watering.

Limit or avoid washing vehicles, filling pools, or other non-essential outdoor water use.

Use water indoors only for essential needs such as drinking, cooking, cleaning and sanitation.

There is no estimate yet for how long the repair of Well 5 might take.

“We know this is an inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our residents. By working together, we can ensure every household and business has reliable access to water while we finish this vital repair,” Cole said.

Recently, city council members expressed disappointment at learning that efforts to bring the new well, Well 7, online were delayed after the state demanded tougher construction standards.'

Cole said the top-water users in the business community have been contacted and they've agreed to reduce consumption.

"This will require a community effort," Cole said.

"The safety of the water we provide our residents is of our utmost importance. There is no need to boil water currently. Should a boil water notice be enacted, residences and businesses will be notified directly," the press release said.

