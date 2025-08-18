Saline Community Fair Features Traditional and New Activities

The 2025 Saline Community Fair will feature many traditional activities as well as several new ones throughout fair week, August 27 - 31. There are also pre-fair activities on August 25 and 26, and rides only on September 1. The fair is held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There is an exciting line-up of activities and entertainment all week. Check out all the details at www.salinefair.org. This article will also give you some of the highlights of the fair so you can plan which day(s) you want to attend. Fairs provide a great forum for agricultural education, local commerce and civic engagement.

The entering of exhibits takes place on Monday, August 26 from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 27 from 9 a.m. until noon. The fair book is digital and can be found online. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits and there are a variety of categories to enter, including the new Individuals with Different Abilities classes. The Youth Goat Show will take place at 6:30 p.m. on August 26. The $10 gate admission for ages 11 and up again includes the grandstand shows. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be on the grounds throughout fair week in Building F and will be hitching most evenings.

Saline Schools Day is August 27 and there are several special events and admission perks. Admission on Wednesday is $5 for anyone age 11 and up. BUT, anyone wearing Saline School Gear from any school in Saline will be admitted free all day long. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Returning for a sixth year is the Individuals with Different Abilities program where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. Each day will feature three shows of the Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show, as well as two of the Muxlow Reptile Shows and an all-day exhibit. Several new late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Alumni & Friends Inter-Generational UNO Games, the Saline Student Showcase, Saline Area Schools Passports, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Activities featuring Corn Hole and Ag Olympics games done on an individual basis and open to all school-aged youth. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track at the free grandstand throughout the day and evening. What a great day at the fair!

Thursday, August 28 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck with plenty to see and climb on, kids activities, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. The Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 6 p.m. and the exhibit is open all day. The Smokin’ Hot Gun Slingers will be returning this year with the 3 Stage Main Match in the horse arena from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Children’s rides will again be open from noon to 2 p.m. and then all rides will open at 4 p.m. The same wrist band is good all day. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand.

Friday, August 29 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing any Saline School Gear will receive a $5 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Pony Pull at noon and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program begins at 1 p.m. and will feature a safety demonstration, the Voices in Harmony Chorus and many gifts. During the program the two recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship will be recognized along with many other award winners. The fifth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest has their top five dogs competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2025 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration by August 22 required). The free grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The fair schedule lists the show times for the Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show and the Muxlow Reptile Show.

Saturday, August 30 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. Fair visitors on Saturday will have the opportunity to play the mobile CaddieCavern Golf simulator. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon and will include a light lunch and entertainment. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull start off the free grandstand events at 10 a.m. The free evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the great vocal music of the famous THREE MEN and a TENOR. The group is sure to move you, rock you, and touch your heart during their performance from 6-8 p.m. The magic show and reptile show times are listed in the schedule. Rides will again open at 1 p.m. Another full day of family fun.

Sunday, August 31 is Agriculture Day and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 10 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Taste of Ag food coupons will also be distributed. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. and entry forms are available on the fair website. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. Fair visitors on Sunday can also play the mobile CaddieCavern Golf simulator. The magic show and reptile show times are listed in the schedule. Rides will again open at 1 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Fourteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present. Check the fair schedule for more activities and times.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids and adults. Area businesses will have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there will be a variety of food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week and pre-fair ride specials are available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Online presales of arm bands ends August 27 at 11:59 p.m. The Saline Community Fair and Elliott’s Amusements have also teamed up with the Saline District Library, the Milan Public Library and the Dexter District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those who are eligible for prizes by participating in their summer reading programs. Check with the libraries for details on the “Read to Ride” program.

On Monday, September 1 all the exhibits and displays will be gone, but a few activities will still take place. The Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull will begin at 10 a.m. at the free grandstand and carnival rides only will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on the detailed schedule, admission and ride prices, specials for each day, and to pre-order admission tickets. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. Season admission passes are also available at reduced costs and will cover fair admission and admission to all grandstand events for fair week. Activity details and a complete schedule are available on the website. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their many sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org, You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair.

When you come to the fair be on the lookout for our three 2025 fair mascots, Pickles the Pig, Maizey the Cow, and Lonnie the Llama. They all invite you to come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025.

