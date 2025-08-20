Great Start for Saline Girls Golf Team as Hornets win East Jackson Tournament

The Saline girls golf team got off to a great start on Friday with one team winning the East Jackson tournament at Ella Sharp Golf Course in Jackson and Saline's second team coming in third. Each school had pairs of golfers. The total score of the three teams was used to determine the winner. Saline shot plus 22 to beat Chelsea by one shot. Saline's 2nd team shot +37 to finish third.

In addition to the team title, Saline's Payton Aagesen and Kelly Brodsky were the winning team, shooting one under par. The team of Lexi Speicher and Ruby Bogdasarian shot six over par to place fifth and Kamdyn Mahler and Samantha Langkos shot 17 over par to place 18th.

The second Saline team had Shannon Tangney finish seventh with a +7. Next was Devin Mulligan and Gianna Gale, who shot +11 and then Ali Vazquez and Kate Fuhs shot +19 to finish 20.

"What a great way to start the season. This is only the second time since 2017 that the girls have won a tournament. There is so much to be excited about," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "We have returning players that have really improved and then we have a great group of new players with some really good talent. This year in qualifying, Kelly Brodsky, who is a freshman, had the best score for the two days and she was part of the winning team on Friday. There are some other freshmen as well that are going to have some good success this year. "

Pictured above are the Saline team. They are coach Debbie Williams-Hoak, Devin Mulligan, Gianna Gale, Kelly Brodsky, Payton Aagesen, Kamdyn Mahler, Sam Langkos, Lexi Speicher and Ruby Bogdarian.

The winning two-person team was composed of Payton Aagesen & Kelly Brodsky/

Ali Vazquez and Kate Fuhs.

