Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy Announces Opening of Broadway Park West

The Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy (LTRC) is proud to announce the official opening of Broadway Park West — a new cornerstone for connectivity, sustainability, and community engagement in the heart of Ann Arbor. The highly anticipated opening weekend will be celebrated with a three-day public event, running Friday, September 12 through Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Broadway Park West is designed as a vibrant, year-round community hub, featuring 1,200 feet of Huron River frontage, 7 acres of revitalized green space, and a dynamic blend of trails, gathering areas, and a pedestrian and cycling bridge that connects the Border to Border Trail (B2B) directly to downtown Ann Arbor. The park will eventually house a state-of-the-art event pavilion as its epicenter.

Opening Weekend Highlights

Friday, September 12

· 11:00 AM — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on the new Pedestrian and Cycling Bridge (in collaboration with Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative, Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Border to Border Trail)

· 12:00–5:00 PM — Discover the Park — self-guided tours with access to all areas of the park and the Huron River

· 5:00 PM — Food Trucks & Bar Service Open

· 7:00–10:00 PM — Joe Hertler DJ Dance Party

Saturday, September 13

· All Day — Your Park. Your Day.

Enjoy a relaxed day exploring the park at your own pace. Bring a picnic, walk, run, or bike the tree-lined paths, gather in open green spaces, and take in the natural beauty of the Huron River. Saturday is all about slowing down, connecting with others, and enjoying Ann Arbor’s new community space.

Sunday, September 14

· Morning Event — Bubble Fest

A joyful morning designed especially for children and families at Ann Arbor’s first-ever Bubble Fest! Expect coffee for adults, ice cream for the kids, and delightful surprises for everyone. Come make memories, play, and celebrate the culmination of opening weekend.

Broadway Park West represents the Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy's first major initiative along the Huron River, aproject that exemplifies the power of collaboration and shared vision. “Broadway Park West is not just a park — it’s a vibrant new chapter for Ann Arbor’s riverfront,” said LTRC President Marie Klopf. “We invite everyone to join us for this exciting celebration and make the park their own.” Destination Ann Arbor will be the Lead Sponsor of Broadway Park West’s Opening Weekend. "Destination Ann Arbor is excited to support the Opening Weekend of Broadway Park West. This long-anticipated development on the beautiful Huron River boasts amazing green space that can be activated by and for the community and visitors, alike," said Sarah Miller, President and CEO of Destination Ann Arbor. "Connecting the B2B trail system with pedestrian access to downtown will highlight what Ann Arbor is intrinsically known for—our outdoor spaces and the vibrant City—adding quality of life to our residents and a visitor asset we are excited to have in the community!" Additional sponsorship and recognition opportunities are available for select daily activities throughout the Opening Weekend, including in-kind or individual contributions, as well as corporate sponsorships. To get involved, please contact marie@lowertowna2.org. For full event details and updates, or to learn more about Broadway Park West and the Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy, visit lowertowna2.org.

