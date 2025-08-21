VFW Pig Roast Saturday at the Saline American Legion

The Charles S. Kettles Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 holds the 22nd Annual Pig Roast Dinner Saturday at the Saline American Legion Post 322.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. The Legion is located at 320 W. Michigan Ave., at the corner of Michigan and Mills.

This year's event is in memory of the late Ron Weisenrider, the farmer known for his sweet corn, who was a friend and supporter of the Pig Roast.

A $15 meal ticket gets you pulled pork, corn on the cob, apple sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, dessert, and a beverage (lemonade, pop and coffee). Beer is available on tap and pop is also being sold.

Kids ages 6-12 get their ticket for just $5, and kids under 6 eat free.

Activities include musical entertainment and children's face painting. There is also a sale of military merchandise.

Proceeds from the event raise funds for the VVA 310 to care for the County Vietnam Veterans' Memorial, put on special events for local hospitalized veterans, and provide a Thanksgiving dinner for residents of Dawn Farms.

Tickets are available at the front entrance on the day of the event.

