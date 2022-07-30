Amazing Storefront Opportunity in Downtown Saline

We at Saline Main Street love this building. It was a pilot project for the Match on Main Grant Program by Michigan EDC and we received funding in 2019 to bring the property up to code for seated dining — new 40 gal water heater, upgraded electric, 2 ADA bathrooms and kitchen. Home to the former beloved Cheese Shop of Saline (and sorely missed sandwiches by John and Ruth Loomis), the project ended just as the pandemic reared its ugly head.

Could your small business be the next tenant? Just a short sidewalk stroll from shops, health and wellness, restaurants and more. Super primo location! Listing here.

With a little customizing on the inside, this place is turnkey for so many things!

To learn more, please click here.