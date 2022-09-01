9-01-2022 3:57pm
Here's the Road Work Happening in the Saline Area
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Detour
|Project Details
|Lodi
|Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 9
|n/a
|Culvert replacement
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Aug. 29 - Sept. 16
|n/a
|Dust control application
|Pittsfield
|Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd
|Road closure
|June 27 - mid-Sept.
|Detour map
|Road reconstruction
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Lane closure
|July 25 - mid Nov. (extended)
|n/a
|Permit work: sanitary installation
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept.
|n/a
|Permit work: Salem Township sanitary main
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Detour map
|Roundabout construction
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Sept. 5 -15
|n/a
|Dust control application
|Saline, York
|Maple Rd between Hartman Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Road closure
|Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start)
|n/a
|Culvert replacement