Saline MI
9-01-2022 3:57pm

Here's the Road Work Happening in the Saline Area

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour Project Details
Lodi Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 29 - Sept. 9 n/a Culvert replacement
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Aug. 29 - Sept. 16 n/a Dust control application
Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept. Detour map Road reconstruction
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Lane closure July 25 - mid Nov. (extended) n/a Permit work: sanitary installation
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept. n/a Permit work: Salem Township sanitary main
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Intersection closure June 13 - Sept 30 Detour map Roundabout construction
Saline Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Sept. 5 -15 n/a Dust control application
Saline, York Maple Rd between Hartman Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Road closure Week of Sept. 5 (delayed start) n/a Culvert replacement
