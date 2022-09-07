Oktoberfest 2022 | WILKOMMEN to Historic Downtown Saline!

PROST people! Our biggest and best Oktoberfest yet is coming on September 16th and 17th to beautiful historic Downtown Saline! Be sure to join us for this wunderbar community cultural event for great food, friends, local heritage -- and loads of fun for everyone!

We are proud this year to bring back by popular demand JEDI MIND TRIP as our Friday night live music event. And headlining our Saturday live music showcase outdoor on the main stage is the great and magical return of FIFTY AMP FUSE to Saline Oktoberfest 🤟🤟🤟

Thank you heartfully to all our EVENT SPONSORS for helping to make this annual fundraiser event happen! We couldn't do it without you ❤️

FRIDAY NIGHT SEPTEMBER 16th | 5PM to 11PM



5 PM | Gates Open at Intersection of Henry Street and S Ann Arbor.

Join us in the Bier Garten!

$5 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)

Purchase your presale event and drink TIX ONLINE HERE and use the fast lane at the gate. No lines no waiting.

Great lineup of German & domestic brews available!

Spaten Oktoberfest

Spaten Lager

Franziskaner

BudLight

Blake’s Cider

Perrin 59-10 IPA

Salt Springs Brewery - Blood Orange Hefeweizen

Canteen Seltzer - Various Flavors

Various Wines

Drink tickets $5. PURCHASE DRINK TIX ONLINE HERE ahead of time and beat the payment line!

Festival food vendors, downtown eateries and great shopping all over downtown -- everyone is ready to roll out the red carpet for our visitors and friends all weekend long!

6:30 PM | Tapping of the Golden Keg Opening Ceremony

Official Oktoberfest Beer on tap! Present a ticket if you want a pull from the ceremonial keg.

8 PM TO 11PM | LIVE MUSIC WITH JEDI MIND TRIP!

Back by popular demand! Founded in 1996, Jedi Mind Trip has been rockin’ from Michigan to Florida and everywhere in between ever since. These guys have earned a reputation for thrilling audiences in many cities up and down the USA, delivering recent hits while serving as a phenomenal tribute act to the greatest artists of all time!

Please take dogs and furry friends home by 7PM for their safety around big happy stomping dancing feet :)

ALL DAY SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17th | 10AM to 11PM

10 AM | Gates Open at Intersection of Henry Street and S Ann Arbor

Free family fun until 5:00 PM!

Live music all day long on the Main Stage!

Bier Garten opens at NOON!

10 AM – 2 PM | Kinderplatz! on N Ann Arbor Street

Free Fun for Kids Games, art, cool cultural activities!

5 PM – 11 PM | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten

$5 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)

Get your tickets ahead of time! BUY TIX ONLINE HERE.

Shop, dine and dance!

Great lineup of German & domestic brews available.

Festival food vendors, downtown eateries, outdoor service areas with both seated dining and curbside booths, and great shops!

Saturday 4:30 PM | Guten Tag! Deutscher Kleider Pageant and Contest

Register in person at 4 PM.

Rock your dirndls and pull on your lederhosen! This year you can win bragging rights for your fashion Fahrvergnügen (AKA strut your stuff) at Saline Oktoberfest! Take part in this all new traditional attire pageant up on the main stage.



5:30 PM | Hammerspiel Tournament ($5 Entry Fee - Pay in Person)

Registration at 5PM for Saline Oktoberfest Hammerspiel Tournament! Test your skills and flex yer precision. Registration will be held onsite only ($5.00 per participant cash only) in the Bier Garten Area. $100 1st and $50 2nd place prizes (downtown gift cards) will be awarded to the best of the best!

Buy presale tickets on Eventbrite to beat the line! (Drink tickets available here too). PURCHASE TIX ONLINE HERE!

8 PM TO 11PM | LIVE MUSIC WITH FIFTY AMP FUSE!

The great awaited return of Fifty Amp Fuse to Saline Oktoberfest! A wedding in 2021 captured the hearts of FAF and prevented them from playing last year. But, we are pleased to announce that THEY ARE BACK!

Fifty Amp Fuse is an award-winning American rock band that has earned a reputation for thrilling our audiences in Downtown Saline -- from community events to acoustic shows supporting our small businesses and recovery during and after the pandemic! These guys rock out in many cities across the USA delivering all the best hits past and present while serving as a phenomenal tribute act to the greatest artists of all time. We are SO excited to welcome them back!

Please take dogs and furry friends home by 7PM for their safety around big happy stomping dancing feet :)

Guten Tag! Wundebar! PROST!

Guten Tag! Wundebar! PROST!

Raise a stein and here's to you and yours ❤️



Saline Main Street is proud to join up with the Saline Environmental Commission, Saline Summerfest and Saline Rotary to bring you an event that promotes waste management! Look for these signs everywhere to help you know what to put where! Many waste containers for recycling and trash will be available and right next to each other for easy free throws and less waste. Thank you to Al Hodge from the Rotary and Enviro Comm -- and to our Saline Main Street Oktoberfest Team for working together to make this event sustainably efficient and eco friendly! #salineoktoberfestrecycles #saltcityrecycles #perfectpinchofhome

Saline Main Street is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit! All proceeds from ticket sales will support programs and events designed to bring communities together for the revitalization of Downtown Saline. Thank you for your support – and see you there!



