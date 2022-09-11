What to do in Saline This Week: Oktoberfest, Pickleball, Art and More

Fall's right around the corner! Here's a look at what's on tap for Saline this week - Oktoberfest week in Saline!

...

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Sep 13 - Monday, Sep 19

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Oktoberfest - Fri Sep 16 5:00 pm

Downtown Saline

the 17th Annual Oktoberfest in the Heart of Downtown Saline!

PROST people! Mark your calendars now for Oktoberfest Saline 2022 on September 16th and 17th and be sure to join us for this wunderbar community event in Downtown Saline.6:30 p.m. - Tapping of the Keg8 p.m. - Jedi Mind Trip (music) [more details]

Saline Oktoberfest - Saturday - Sat Sep 17 10:00 am

Downtown Saline

Gates open @ 10 a.m. in downtown Saline.Bier Garten opens at NOON.Free family fun until 5:00 PM10 AM – 2 PM | Kinderplatz! on N Ann Arbor Street. Free Fun for Kids Games, art, cool cultural activities!5 PM – 11 PM | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten - $5 admission after 5 p.m.5:30 PM | Hammerspiel Tournament ($5 Entry Fee - Pay in Person)Saturday Evening (Time TBA) | Guten Tag! Deutscher Kleider Pageant and Contest

Rock your dirndls and pull on your lederhosen! This year you can win bragging… [more details]

Other Events

Drums Alive with Jerry Powell - Mon Sep 12 10:00 am

SASC

Drums Alive with Jerry Powell, Saline Area Senior Center on Mondays, Sept.12-Oct.7. 10AM-11AM. $42/member. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Prime Time Stretch with SASC - Mon Sep 12 7:30 pm

Prime Time Stretch with instructor Amy Leighton begins on Monday evenings from Sept. 12- Oct. 24. 7:30-8PM. $21/member. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Varsity Blues High School Cast Auditions - Tue Sep 13 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Varsity Blues High School cast auditions, Sept. 13 and 14, 6PM-8PM at Liberty School Band Room. [more details]

Quidditch - Tue Sep 13 6:30 pm

Marsh View meadows Park

Calling all wizards! Pittsfield Township Rec would like to offer you the chance to play Quidditch! This is Muggle Quidditch that you can play. Teams will be split up at the pitch and then learn about each position. Quidditch is going to be played by each kid receiving a “broom” to use, 3 hoops on each side of the court, a quaffle to score goals, 3 bludgers for defense, and a golden snitch to catch to win! This class will teach you the basics of muggle quidditch and will end on a world cup for… [more details]

Orville & Katharine Wright: An Interactive Presentation - Tue Sep 13 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

Go back in time to 1925 to meet the man who, with his brother Wilbur, built the world’s first manned aircraft, and his sister who managed their social and business affairs. Hear them answer questions about the origin of the airplane, the Wright Airplane Company, and the Wright family, including the untimely death of brother Wilbur and their private lives as they dealt with fame and fortune. Hear about their later accomplishments in promoting aviation. Presented by Doré Productions. Registration… [more details]

Tai Chi Continuing with Instructor Diane Evans at SASC - Wed Sep 14 10:15 am

SASC

Tai Chi Continuing with Instructor Diane Evans at SASC. Wednesdays, Sept.14-Nov.16. 10:15AM-11:15AM. $70/member. For more info, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

CANCELED: Intergen Game Night at SASC - Wed Sep 14 6:00 pm

SASC

[more details]

Girl Scout Information Night - Wed Sep 14 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Girl Scout Information Night, September 14th, 6PM-7PM at Liberty School Board Room. [more details]

Medicare Scholar 101 - Thu Sep 15 1:00 pm

Saline District Library

Are you new to Medicare and have questions about enrollment, features, and costs? Join Monica Ross-Williams from MRW Solutions Group for an informative Medicare Scholar Education Seminar and learn the benefits and features of the program.

Topics discussed:

Original Medicare vs Medicare Advantage 2022Medicare Part B & D 101How Medicare & Medicaid Coordinates for Dual-Eligible BeneficiariesAvoiding Late Enrollment PenaltiesEmployer Group Coverage & MedicareWhat are Part B Excess Charges… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Sep 15 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

It hurts to lose someone. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone. Christ Our King Lutheran Church will be offering a support group to assist people who have lost loved ones. It is designed to help those who are grieving on their journey from mourning to joy. No need to register.When: Thursdays at 6:30 - 8:30 starting Sept 15th

Meet in the Sanctuary:… [more details]

Feisty Women Book Club - Thu Sep 15 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

"Well behaved women seldom make history." - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Let's get together to discuss books written by or about feisty women. This month we are reading The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab.

Click here to request a copy of this book. Registration required.

[more details]

Gemini at Brecon Village's September Sounds Music Series - Fri Sep 16 6:30 pm

Brecon Village

Join us for music with Gemini live, outside at Brecon Village. Presented by Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation and OneCare.

Free! RSVP at www.ehmss.org/events/ [more details]

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt's Antiques Inc.

The Michigan Art Gallery at Schmidt’s Antiques Inc. is pleased to present "Some Thing Else", a video and gallery sale showcasing a selection of artworks and biography of American Modernist James C. Harrison, 1925-1990. The film is linked below; it is also available on michiganartgallery.com. This art sale includes pieces featured in the film, many of which have never before been shown. These works will be available for purchase on www.MichiganArtGallery.com, as well as available in the gallery… [more details]

Learn to Play Pickle Ball with SASC - Sat Sep 17 11:00 am

Liberty School Gym

This one day clinic is sponsored by Saline Area Senior Center and will be held at Liberty School gym on September 17, 11AM-2PM. $15/members, $20/non-members. For more information, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Sound and Art - Sat Sep 17 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Come and join Whitepine Studios and Seven Notes Natural Health, for our fourth collaboration as we listen to the melodic sounds of the singing bowls while painting a beautiful coneflower composition in watercolor. These perennials are valued for their medicinal properties and widely used as herbal remedies. They are often associated with strength and healing.

Purchase tickets by clicking here: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/c/626aa308a72266273cc4c48d

[more details]

Kaleido-spoke: Glow in the Dark Bike Night at Saline Rec Center - Sat Sep 17 8:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Glow-in-the-dark bike night at Saline Rec Center, Saturday, September 17th, 8PM. Check in at pavilion behind rec center, then enjoy a ride around Tefft Park. Registration required. Visit salinerec.com or call 734-429-3502. [more details]

Art Exhibit at Sweetwaters on Liberty til Oct 28 - Sun Sep 18 12:00 am

An exhibit of acrylics by Saline artist Sara Lowell Swanson is now at Sweetwaters on Liberty in Ann Arbor through Oct 28Come in and have a cuppa! [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.