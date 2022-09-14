Fine Print Bookshop Hosts Author Event With Patti F. Smith, Author of Michigan Beer: A Heady History

Fine Print Bookshop in Saline hosts Patti F. Smith, author of Michigan Beer: A Heady History, at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16.

Smith will sign books and greet readers.

Fine Print Books is located at 109 E. Michigan Ave., Saline.

Here is how Arcadia Publishing describes Smith's book.

Michigan’s beer history is as diverse as the breweries themselves, and the stories behind them are as fascinating as their tasty concoctions. A few enterprising women found themselves at the forefront of early brewing in the state, and several early Detroit brewers also served as mayor. Pfeiffer’s mascot was designed by Walt Disney Studios. Jackson’s Eberle Brewing Company took its fight against local prohibition all the way to the Supreme Court, and the Silver Foam trademark embroiled disputants in a different legal fight. Renowned modern craft brewers grew from humble beginnings, often staving off financial disaster, to establish themselves as local, or even national, juggernauts. Grab your favorite brew and join author Patti F. Smith for a look at Michigan’s distant brewing past and its recent triumphs.