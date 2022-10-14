Spooky and Cool 🦉 Saline Main Street's Trunk or Treat 2022!

Saline Main Street’s Halloween Premiere Event

Wednesday October 26, 2022 6:30 to 8:30PM | Key Bank Parking Lot and McKay Street

100 W Michigan Avenue in Downtown Saline, MI

Absolutely nothing scary going on at this Halloween party :) Meet us in the Key Bank parking lot and all along McKay Street as darkness falls 🧟‍♀️🦉🦇 You're invited to join all us groovy ghoulies for fun and mysterious mayhem in Downtown Saline!

Magic Joe performances will amaze you! Throw Yo Hands Up DJ Aaron will make you dance 👻! Downtown Scarecrows will smile back at you! And so so many cool trucks to be bop around -- surprises galore make this the event of the season for kids and families. Can't wait to see your costumes 🤩😆 too!

Ring of STEEL returns to Downtown Saline! Only at Trunk or Treat

Join us for a wild and wonderful circus of light, spins and wonder!

Saline's finest small businesses!

Fire eating and acrobats!

Cool kids and parents! DJ music, dancing, Downtown Scarecrows contest winners and MAGIC!

Saline Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit -- bringing the love to small businesses and the community through placemaking events, welcoming ventures and the arts. We celebrate local everyday! And, we can't wait to see you in Downtown Saline this Halloween 🎃❤️