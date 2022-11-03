Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6

Warm weather continues this weekend - with rain Saturday

Weekend weather: Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6

Friday November 4

Windy overnight.

High: 71° Low: 55° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SSW.

Saturday November 5

Rain until evening.

High: 70° Low: 41° with a 81% chance of rain with 21 mph winds from the SSW.

Sunday November 6

Clear throughout the day.

High: 64° Low: 41° with a 6% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the SW.

