11-03-2022 10:58pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6
Warm weather continues this weekend - with rain Saturday
Weekend weather: Friday, Nov 4 - Sunday, Nov 6
Friday November 4
Windy overnight.
High: 71° Low: 55° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 14 mph winds from the SSW.
Saturday November 5
Rain until evening.
High: 70° Low: 41° with a 81% chance of rain with 21 mph winds from the SSW.
Sunday November 6
Clear throughout the day.
High: 64° Low: 41° with a 6% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the SW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.