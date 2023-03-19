What to do in Saline This Week: Long Term Care Lunch and Learn, Climate Change Lecture and More

Spring is in the air! Right?

Here's what you'll find to do in and around Saline this week.

...

14 events this week on our calendar:

FEATURED EVENTS

LifeChoices Lunch & Learn event in Ann Arbor, by EHM Senior Solutions - Wed Mar 22 11:30 am

Travis Pointe Country Club

LifeChoices® offers an innovative way to invest in securing your future long-term care needs, providing peace of mind while you remain in your own home. Our membership program empowers you to maintain your independence, supported by a comprehensive team to help ensure your future care needs are met when the time comes. Benefits include home maintenance, housekeeping, wellness services, your own personal advocate, care coordination, transportation and more.Enjoy a delicious lunch while you learn… [more details]

George Liepa Sigma Xi Annual Lecture - Thu Mar 23 7:00 pm

Eastern Michigan University

"A tale of two cities: Climate resilience and adaptation in a changing world"The speaker is Dr. Jeremy Bassis, professor in the Department of Climate and Space Sciences at the University of Michigan.As climate change accelerates, there is growing concern that our cities and communities will be subject to environmental stresses beyond what they can exceed. Sea level rise, combined with increased risk from extreme precipitation, hurricanes and other climate disasters, requires that communities… [more details]

Other Events

Photography Club at SASC - Mon Mar 20 10:30 am

SASC

Photography Club at Saline Area Senior Center. Mondays, March 20 and April 17. 10:30AM-11:30AM. Free to members. Call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org for more info. [more details]

Saline Main Street Open House - Mon Mar 20 5:00 pm

109 Cultural Exchange

Meet the new Executive Director, Mary Dettling! And maybe learn a bit about Saline Main Street, what they do and how you can get involvedRSVP here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084da5ab2eaafb6-saline12 [more details]

Cooking with Val: Brown Rice Stir Fry - Mon Mar 20 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Stir fries can be a quick and easy way to create a whole foods, gluten free healthy meal. In the class you will learn the best techniques for sautéing vegetable to keep them crisp not wilted. Plus learn why brown rice may just be the perfect food. Samples of the dish will be served at the end of the class.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Peeps Diorama Competition at SASC - Tue Mar 21 10:00 am

SASC

Peeps Diorama Competition at Saline Area Senior Center. Tuesday, March 21, 10:00AM-12:00PM. $8/members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Pickle Ball Clinic at SASC - Tue Mar 21 2:15 pm

SASC

Pickle Ball Clinic at Saline Area Senior Center. Tuesday, March 21, 2:15PM-3:45PM. $20/members, $25/non-members. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

Trivia Night! All The World's A Stage - Wed Mar 22 5:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us on Crowdpurr every Wednesday for a fun-filled night of trivia!

March 20-26 is Shakespeare Week! Celebrate the Bard with this week's trivia - which is all about the THEATER!

Compete against your friends, family, and high school drama teacher for bragging rights.

How it works:

There are 30 questions. You have 20 seconds to answer each question.Each question starts at 100 points, but answer quickly - the longer you wait to answer the less points you'll be awarded… [more details]

Ukrainian Easter Eggs with Instructor Katherine Downie at SASC - Thu Mar 23 12:00 pm

SASC

Ukrainian Easter Eggs with Instructor Katherine Downie at Saline Area Senior Center. Thursdays, March 23- April 6. 12:00PM-1:00PM. $45/member. For more info, call 734-429-9274 or visit salineseniors.org. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Complicating Factors - Thu Mar 23 1:00 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Complicating Factors: You’ll begin to see how traumatic experiences affect grief. How to deal with nightmares and flashbacks. How your thinking affects your emotions.

You don't have to go through this process alone. Let's walk alongside each other on Thursdays from 1 PM - 3 PM. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence. You will find encouragement and help whenever you… [more details]

Forensic Artist Lt. Sarah Krebs - Thu Mar 23 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Forensic art is any art that aids in the apprehension or conviction of a criminal offender or helps identify unknown deceased persons. Lt. Sarah Krebs of the Michigan State Police will explain how her evidence-based drawings and three-dimensional reconstructions aid in the investigation of unidentified remains, the apprehension of suspects, and the resolution of missing person cases.

Click here to register.

[more details]

City of Saline DEI Book/Film Discussion - Thu Mar 23 7:00 pm

Liberty School

Join the City of Saline DEI Committee for our monthly book/film discussion!

All events will take place in the Board Room at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St, Saline, MI 48176

March's book is Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower by Brittney Cooper.

So what if it’s true that Black women are mad as hell? They have the right to be. In the Black feminist tradition of Audre Lorde, Brittney Cooper reminds us that anger is a powerful source of energy that can give us the… [more details]

Teen Bingo for Books! - Fri Mar 24 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Celebrate the end of March is Reading Month with Bingo for Books. Every winning Bingo entry gets a free book!

Click here to register.

[more details]

Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 24 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Church

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and desserts. 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $15 (seniors age 60 & over, $10; kids ages 6-12, $10; kids under 6, free). 355-8277. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.