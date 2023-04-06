4-06-2023 10:27pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 7 - Sunday, Apr 9
The forecast calls for a beautiful spring weekend!
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 50 and low of 30 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.
High: 50° Low: 30° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 52 and low of 32 degrees. Clear for the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, clear overnight.
High: 52° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high of 61 and low of 36 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 61° Low: 36° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.