Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 7 - Sunday, Apr 9

The forecast calls for a beautiful spring weekend!

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 7 - Sunday, Apr 9

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 50 and low of 30 degrees. Sunny during the morning, clear overnight.

High: 50° Low: 30° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 52 and low of 32 degrees. Clear for the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 52° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 61 and low of 36 degrees. Sunny during the morning, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 61° Low: 36° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.