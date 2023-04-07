Jordan Reeves of Saline makes Dean's List at RIT

ROCHESTER, NY -- Jordan Reeves of Saline was named to the Dean's List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Reeves is in the new media interactive development program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

