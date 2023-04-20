4-20-2023 5:30pm
Bemis Road Resurfacing Project to begin Tuesday
The resurfacing project planned on Bemis Road between Moon and Warner roads is expected to begin Tuesday, April 25.
During construction, traffic on Bemis Road will be maintained using lane restrictions and a flagging operation.
The road improvements are expected to take approximately one week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change based on weather conditions and contractor scheduling. The Washtenaw County Road Commission will continue to send out updates as the project progresses.