Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Apr 24 - Saturday, Apr 29

April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes. So we look forward to the flowers.

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Apr 25 - Saturday, Apr 29

Monday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 49 and low of 30 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella!

High: 49°Low: 30° Wind: 6 MPH NW Chance of rain: 83%

Tuesday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 53 and low of 31 degrees. Sunny in the morning, overcast during the afternoon, patchy rain possible in the evening, clear overnight.

High: 53° Low: 31° with a 84% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 52 and low of 38 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Partly cloudy for the morning, overcast in the afternoon, partly cloudy for the evening, cloudy overnight.

High: 52° Low: 38° with a 85% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 58 and low of 33 degrees. Sunny for the morning, clear overnight.

High: 58° Low: 33° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Overcast, with a high of 55 and low of 38 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, overcast for the afternoon,

High: 55° Low: 38° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it!