Bag and Jewelry Sale at Saline Area Senior Center

Bargain hunters will want to stop by the Saline Area Senior Center for their Bag and Jewelry Sale this weekend. A preview sale for members was held on Friday afternoon, with the center opening its doors to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The center accepts donations for the sale all year long, and volunteers put in hours of organizing, sorting and pricing for the event. Shoppers can browse through a large selection of jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and pins. Tables of handbags, purses, wallets, and backpacks are on display, along with scarves and belts. Handy trays are made available to visitors for gathering their selections.

“I think this is our fifth sale,” said Megan Kenyon, Program Coordinator. “ It’s one of our bigger fundraisers. The past couple of sales, we’ve brought in $2000 for each one, and I’m thinking this year we will be close to $3000.”

In 2019, the center decided to explore their options for fundraising, and the idea of a donation sale was suggested.

“We decided to branch out and do a bag and jewelry sale because they are very popular among senior centers,” Kenyon said. “It’s been very successful. I’ve got an awesome crew of volunteers that help each time with the sorting. We couldn’t do it without them.”

The selection ranges from lower-priced costume jewelry to fine jewelry and high-end designer handbags.

“New this year, we are offering $10 mystery bags for a chance to get a Dooney and Burke handbag,” Kenyon said. “There’s one in seven chances with a bunch of other accessories, too, so it’s well worth the $10.”

Items that do not get sold after a period of time will get donated to NU2U Again Resale Shop, or to student makers who will repurpose items.

“We try to donate it or give it a second life. It gets repurposed in some way. It’s a great way to recycle and reuse.”

Kenyon expects shoppers of all ages will come out to find a bargain and show their support.

“I heard someone say ‘I always get my new bag at the bag sale.’ It’s always fun,” she said

“We appreciate the donations and the support. We couldn't do all of that and have a great resource for seniors for recreation without the support of the community.”

Holiday shoppers will want to mark their calendars for the next bag and jewelry sale which will take place in November. Donations for future sales can be dropped off at the SASC office.