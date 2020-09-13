OBITUARY: Lillian "Lee" Weber, Wife, Mother of 6, Loved Her Friends and Family

Lillian May “Lee” Weber, age 87, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home in Saline, MI.

She was born on April 20, 1933 in Ann Arbor Twp., the daughter of Charles A. and Theresa P. (Mulhall) Pine. On January 3, 1953 she married Donald E. Weber and he preceded her in death on May 27, 2015.

Lillian loved cooking, traveling, and canning what she grew in their garden. She also loved to quilt and enjoyed the occasional donut hole. Above all though she loved her friends and her family.

Survivors include their children Teresa (Charles) Hough, Peggy (John) Rice, David (Martha) Weber, Martha (Gary) DeLong, Peter (Jan) Weber and Carrie Weber. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death in addition to her husband by her sisters Helen (Julian) Van Buren, Agnes (Cebert) Hughes, Mary Pine, Margaret (Robert) King, Shirley (William) Matt, brothers James (Patricia) Pine, Edward (Barbara) Pine, and her brother and sister-in-law Milton and Pat Weber.

Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley or to Arbor Hospice.