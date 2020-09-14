9-14-2020 1:57am
VIDEO: Interview with Saline Mayoral Candidate Christen Mitchell
Here's the Saline Post's interview with Saline Mayoral Candidate Christen Mitchell.
Just 1 small yet somewhat significant correction -- I mentioned that Mac's has some outdoor heaters, not a tent :) Lots of places in Downtown Saline to be cozy and a superhero local! Eat, shop and stroll here -- we appreciate your business and support, and hope to see you soon!