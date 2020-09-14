Saline MI
9-14-2020 1:57am

VIDEO: Interview with Saline Mayoral Candidate Christen Mitchell

Here's the Saline Post's interview with Saline Mayoral Candidate Christen Mitchell.

Ask your questions of Saline Mayoral candidate Christen Mitchell

Posted by The Saline Post on Sunday, September 13, 2020
