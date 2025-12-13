Rec Center Task Force Recommendations, Possible SASA Training Facility on City Council Agenda

Saline City Council will be asked to accept the recommendations of the Recreation Task Force at Monday's meeting.

There are two significant elements to the recommendations. The first would authorize Mayor Brian Marl and City Manager Dan Swallow to begin formal discussions about a regional or district millage or other initiatives to provide financial support for the Saline Recreation Center. The second is a series of cost-cutting measures or program and facility enhancements to raise revenue.

Here are some of the enhancements proposed by the Recreation Center Taskforce. The first category is the membership model:

A focus on seniors, and acquiring funds generated by the county senior millage. Lining up transportation to the Rec Center.

Tiered memberships. Tier 1 includes residents of Saline and the Saline Area Schools portion of Pittsfield Township. Tier 2 is for other Saline Area Schools district residents. Tier 3 is for non-residents.

Incentives for residents of new housing developments.

Health and wellness workshops, such as arthritis management, nutrition for seniors, etc.

Inclusive and Women focused programming:

Women-only fitness spaces, use of privacy shades, and women-only classes.

Women-only spaces/wellness rooms/stretching areas.

Program enhancements:

Schedules to coordinate popular programs for parents with kids' programs.

Diversifying classes. Ensuring classes meet all levels and abilities.

Incentivizing by selling bulk passes for personal training or premium classes.

Reviewing the fee structure.

Health education and certification:

Osteoporosis and arthritis management, nutrition for seniors, menopause/postpartum health, family wellness

Coach to 5K, Masters swim, etc.

Junior lifeguard, babysitting trainding, park stewartship, etc.

Other:

Seek grand funding

Enhance user experience to create a lobby gathering space, etc. Seek funds to create privacy in changing spaces. Update fitness equipment.

Sell naming rights.

Indoor banners/sponsors.

Leased spaces for cardio rehab or physiotherapy.

In an October report to council, the Taskforce recommended a 10-year, $11.5-million capital improvement plan.

The city has already had preliminary discussions with the school district, Washtenaw County and Pittsfield Township about funding.

Here's what else is on the agenda:

Tetra Tech will present on the Wastewater Treatment Plant project. Substantial completion of the project is scheduled for July 13.

Council has also scheduled a presentation. No information was provided.

Council is being asked to approve or not approve a $177,000 contract for phase 1 of Saline River Valley Trail construction engineering services with OHM.

City Council will be asked to approve a special land use at 1271 Industrial for an Indoor Sports Training Facility. The facility would serve SASA or Saline FC, a youth soccer program. The facility is behind Dr. Kelly's office and beside Saline Area Social Service. The planning commission recommended the Special Land Use with several conditions. The applicant is Susan Jaske. The 9,750 square-foot building would be used for training, not for games, in the evening and perhaps on weekends. Saline Area Social Service wants to purchase the building from Bank Supplies Saline, LLC.

