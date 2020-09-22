Saline MI
9-22-2020 5:45pm

VIDEO: Meet Saline Board of Education Candidate Heidi Pfannes

The Saline Post interviewed Heidi Pfannes, incumbent candidate for the Saline Board of Education, on Sunday.

Here's the interview.

Live interview with School Board candidate Heidi Pfannes.

Live interview with School Board candidate Heidi Pfannes. Join with Questions.

Posted by The Saline Post on Sunday, September 20, 2020
