Saline MI
9-22-2020 5:52pm

VIDEO: Meet Saline City Council Candidate Jenn Harmount

The Saline Post interviewed Jenn Harmount, candidate for Saline City Council, Sunday night.

Here's the interview.

AMA with Saline City Council candidate Jenn Harmount. Ask your questions.

Posted by The Saline Post on Sunday, September 20, 2020
