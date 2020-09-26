John Cuff, Father of 3, Loved Watching EMU Sports and Telling Bad Jokes

John Michael Cuff, 61, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

John is survived by his three children, Steven Cuff (Susan Woelfel) of Milwaukee, David (Hayley) Cuff of New Baltimore, and Shannon Cuff of Madison Heights; two grandchildren, Ian and Grace Cuff. He is also survived by siblings Barbara (Bob) Ruetz and Brian Cuff.

John enjoyed spending time with his children, watching Eastern Michigan University sports, and telling bad jokes. He was also an active member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

Friends are invited to celebrate John’s life with his family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 Noon at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline.

Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Live streaming of the service will be available by visiting the funeral home’s Facebook page. To leave a memory you have of John, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.